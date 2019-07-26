Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

One Killed, Six Injured in Fire at Ahmedabad Residential Building

Fire broke out on the fifth floor of the 11-storey Ganesh Genesis building on the Gota-Jagatpur Road.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
One Killed, Six Injured in Fire at Ahmedabad Residential Building
Image for representation (PTI)
Ahmedabad: A woman was killed and six persons were injured after fire broke out in a residential building here on Friday, civic officials said.

Fire broke out on the fifth floor of the 11-storey Ganesh Genesis building on the Gota-Jagatpur Road, a fire brigade official said. The woman was identified as Anjana Patel, who succumbed to burns at the civil hospital. The blaze spread to the sixth floor, the official said.

"People residing on the floors above the fifth one got stranded as smoke filled the stairway," he said. The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said. Twenty eight others were rescued from the building, he added.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short-circuit and was brought under control," he said. Two persons saw the fire from the road and rushed for

help. They managed to save a 60-year old woman from the 5th floor of the building.

