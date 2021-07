A worker died and six others were feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Haryana’s Gurgaon district on Sunday evening, officials said. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yash Garg said the rescue operation is likely to continue for 18-20 hours.

“One person has died in the building collapse incident at the Pataudi road in Farrukhnagar while another has been pulled out of the rubble and rescued safely, Garg told PTI.

