One Killed, Three Injured as DTC Bus Hits Several Vehicles in Delhi's Sagarpur
Image for representation (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
New Delhi: A DTC bus rammed into multiple vehicles as it took an abrupt turn after jumping a red light in West Delhi's Sagarpur, killing one person and injuring three, police said on Sunday.
They said the incident took place on Saturday night when the bus was on its way to Uttam Nagar. It hit six vehicles which included two two-wheelers and four cars. Police said the driver, Anil Singh (42), was arrested from the spot. He told the police that the bus hit the vehicles because of a brake failure.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver jumped the red light and hit three motorbikes coming from the opposite side. The two-wheelers -- a scooter and a motorcycle -- came under the bus, the police said.
A case has been registered and a mechanical inspection of the bus will be carried out to verify the claims of the driver, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit.
The police said four people were injured and rushed to the DDU Hospital where Sumit (39) died during treatment. Two people -- Munni Devi and her son Ajay Singh -- were later discharged from the hospital, the police said.
Another injured, Prasoon Rawat, suffered injuries on his back and limbs and is being treated at the hospital, they said.
Sumit, who worked as marketing manager at a private company, lived with his elder brother in Delhi. He was on his way to his house when the bus hit him, the police said.
