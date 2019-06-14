Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

One Killed, Three Injured as Robbers Open Fire in Finance Firm in Maharashtra

The robbers panicked after one of the employees switched on the siren, after which they fired five rounds, killing an employee, said a police official.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Photo for representation only.
Nashik: An employee of a leading gold finance firm was killed and three others were injured on Friday, after a gang of five armed robbers stormed into their office and opened fire, a police official said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am. However, the robbers failed to loot any valuables, he said.

"A gang of five masked robbers, wielding pistols and an axe, stormed into the office of Muthoot Finance located near City Centre Mall in Untwadi locality of the city. At that time, five employees of the firm and eight customers were present there. The robbers snatched mobile phones of the employees and customers," Nashik Commissioner of Police, Vishwas Nangre-Patil said.

"They wanted to loot the cash from the office. However, they panicked after one of the employees switched on the siren. After that, the robbers fired five rounds in which a computer engineer working for the firm and a Keralean resident, Sajju Samuel (32), died on spot," he said.

Branch manager CB Deshpande (64), another employee Kailash Jain (25) and one more person suffered injuries in the incident. They were admitted to Nashik Civil Hospital, he said.

According to Nangre-Patil, a dog squad and forensic experts have been pressed into service and a 'nakabandi' operation is being conducted to trace the culprits.

