Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

One Killed, Two Injured After Portion of Three-storey Building Collapses in Outer Delhi's Badli

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said they received information about the incident at 5.15 am after which the staff rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One Killed, Two Injured After Portion of Three-storey Building Collapses in Outer Delhi's Badli
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: One person was killed and two others were injured when a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in outer Delhi's Badli area, officials said on Friday.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said they received information about the incident at 5.15 am after which the staff rushed to the spot and started rescue operations, they said.

One person died in the incident. The two injured have been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment, fire officials added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram