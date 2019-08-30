One Killed, Two Injured After Portion of Three-storey Building Collapses in Outer Delhi's Badli
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said they received information about the incident at 5.15 am after which the staff rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: One person was killed and two others were injured when a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in outer Delhi's Badli area, officials said on Friday.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said they received information about the incident at 5.15 am after which the staff rushed to the spot and started rescue operations, they said.
One person died in the incident. The two injured have been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment, fire officials added.
