Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

One Killed, Two Injured as Rainwater Inundates Home After Cloudburst in Uttarakhand

Police, State Disaster Response Force and locals have reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said, adding details are awaited.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One Killed, Two Injured as Rainwater Inundates Home After Cloudburst in Uttarakhand
Representative Image.
Loading...

Pithoragarh: An elderly man was killed and two women of his family were injured in a cloudburst in Timtia village of the district in the early hours of Saturday.

A cloudburst in Timtia village following a heavy downpour caused slush to inundate the home of Ram Singh at around 2.40 am today, killing the 60-year-old man on the spot and leaving Dhani Devi (55) and Chandra Devi (70) injured, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said.

Police, State Disaster Response Force and locals have reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said, adding details are awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram