One Killed, Two Injured as Rainwater Inundates Home After Cloudburst in Uttarakhand
Police, State Disaster Response Force and locals have reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said, adding details are awaited.
Representative Image.
Pithoragarh: An elderly man was killed and two women of his family were injured in a cloudburst in Timtia village of the district in the early hours of Saturday.
A cloudburst in Timtia village following a heavy downpour caused slush to inundate the home of Ram Singh at around 2.40 am today, killing the 60-year-old man on the spot and leaving Dhani Devi (55) and Chandra Devi (70) injured, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said.
