English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
One Killed, Two Injured in Blast at Trinamool Office in Midnapore
The sources said it was also not known whether a crude bomb had exploded or a gas cylinder inside the party office led to the incident.
The identity of the deceased and the injured was not immediately known.
Loading...
Midnapore (West Bengal): One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in an explosion at a Trinamool Congress office at Makrampur in the district, official sources here said.
The identity of the deceased and the injured was not immediately known, they said.
The explosion took place at around 10 am. The injured were admitted to a hospital and the police have cordoned off the area.
The sources said it was also not known whether a crude bomb had exploded or a gas cylinder inside the party office led to the incident.
Pradyut Ghosh, TMC MLA of Narayangarh, said that the cause of the explosion could not be ascertained till noon and the police were looking into it.
Also Watch
The identity of the deceased and the injured was not immediately known, they said.
The explosion took place at around 10 am. The injured were admitted to a hospital and the police have cordoned off the area.
The sources said it was also not known whether a crude bomb had exploded or a gas cylinder inside the party office led to the incident.
Pradyut Ghosh, TMC MLA of Narayangarh, said that the cause of the explosion could not be ascertained till noon and the police were looking into it.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
- 'Pukka Muslim' Boy Who Tore India's Flag in Viral Video Turns Out to be 'Hindu Prankster'
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
- A Lawsuit Against Google For Sneaky Location Tracking Impacts All of us
- Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched in India For Rs 15,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...