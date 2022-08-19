One Laborer Dead, Another Severely Injured After Getting Trapped Inside an Illegal Coal Mine in Meghalaya

One laborer lost his life while another was severely injured after being trapped inside an illegal coal mine at Goreng (Urak) P.S Shallang in West Khasi Hills district last night.

Superintendent of Police West Khasi Hills, Herbert G. Lyngdoh while confirming the incident said, “My officers have gone to that place and I am waiting for a report from them.”

“Two laborers were there, they are no longer trapped, they were pulled out, while one passed away and the other was quite injured,” Lyngdoh said.

“The place is remote so I am still waiting for the reports from my officers then only we will get detailed information,” he added.

According to information received, Lependro Sangma 34 years and Hendid Momin 33 years both from village Uguri (Goraimari) under Kharkutta P.S, were trapped inside the coal mine. While Lependro Sangma lost his life, Hendid Momin sustained injuries.

