One Lakh Kits to Reach Tamil Nadu From China on Thursday to Aid Quick Screening: CM Palaniswami

TN CM K Palaniswami said the kits have a 30-minute window for providing results which will aid quick and more screening of people to ascertain the presence of virus.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Representative image.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday said order has been placed for buying one lakh Rapid Test Kits from China and it will arrive here on April 9 aiding quick screening for coronavirus in the State.

Of the 4,612 people who were tested for the contagion, 571 turned positive, Palaniswami said adding the RTKs will be sent to all districts and testing could be done quickly for whomever needed.

"One lakh test kits have been ordered and we are getting it from China," he told reporters adding the kits have a 30-minute window for providing results which will aid quick and more screening of people to ascertain the presence of virus.

The kits will arrive on Thursday and the following day districts could have them, he said.

Also, orders have been placed for 2,500 ventilators and more masks and Personal Protective Equipment was being procured to meet requirements, he said.

The state has optimal inventory of drugs including antibiotics and intravenous fluids needed to treat coronavirus patients, he said.

While Tamil Nadu already has 17 testing facilities including 11 in government and six in private sectors, permission of the Central government was being awaited for 21 more testing centres.

"Medical equipment has already come and as soon we get the Central government's permission, a total of 38 testing centres will be functional and the number of those being tested for the virus will be increased," he said.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh had indicated on Sunday that the government intended to put up testing amenities for coronavirus in medical college hospitals run by it across the state.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak.

