One Lakh People Duped of 700 Crores in Past 19 Years: RTI Reply Reveals Surge in Online Frauds

The data revealed through RTI shows that around one lakh people in the country have been duped over 700 crores in the past 19 years.

Hemant Gauniyal, a Haldwani based RTI activist, sought information from RBI on registered online forgery cases between 2001 and 2019.

The data also shows that till 2010, only 2409 registered complaints were filed. However, after 2010, the number of complaints skyrocketed to 94,882.

Customers receiving calls from unknown numbers pretending to be bank representatives have become very common. Such callers often seek sensitive information like bank password, debit or credit card PIN and even OTP.

With the rise in digital transitions, more users are falling in the trap of online frauds.

According to Dr Durgesh Pant, a senior Information Technology expert, the surge of whopping 190% in the online fraudulent cases since 2010 shows the vulnerability of online users.

“Awareness is the only way out to stay safe from online frauds. Users must take some basic steps like never save passwords in internet browsers” Dr Pant said.

The data also reveals that majority of the online frauds were reported from people in small towns and rural areas with comparatively lesser income. In the last two years, nearly 83,000 complaints were registered involving frauds of less than Rs 1 lakh.

