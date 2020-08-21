One Man Arrested After Duo Rapes Woman, Minor in Delhi's Pul Prahadpur

A 21-year-old woman and a minor were allegedly raped by two men in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahadpur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and one of the accused has been arrested, they said.

The woman and the girl (17) met the two men and they decided to spend time together. They went to a rented room where the four allegedly consumed liquor, police said.

Later, one of the accused allegedly raped the woman and the other allegedly raped the minor, police said.

The woman managed to reach her house and told about the incident to her parents and also informed them about the minor. Later, the girls' parents went to the room and found her there, police said.

The woman and the minor were taken for medical examination, a senior police officer said.

Police also recovered beer bottles from the room where the incident took place, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against a 23-year-old man and he has been arrested, police said, adding that a search is on for the other accused person.