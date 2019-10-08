English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Militant Dead in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Pulwama
The gun battle broke out between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Awantipora this morning following a tip off about the presence of ultras in the area.
Image for Representation.
Srinagar: Security forces killed a militant in an encounter in Awantipora town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
He said the gun battle broke out between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Awantipora this morning following a tip off about the presence of ultras in the area.
One militant was killed in the encounter, which was still on, the official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the militant was being ascertained.
