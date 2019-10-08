Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

One Militant Dead in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Pulwama

The gun battle broke out between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Awantipora this morning following a tip off about the presence of ultras in the area.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
One Militant Dead in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Pulwama
Image for Representation.

Srinagar: Security forces killed a militant in an encounter in Awantipora town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

He said the gun battle broke out between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Awantipora this morning following a tip off about the presence of ultras in the area.

One militant was killed in the encounter, which was still on, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the militant was being ascertained.

