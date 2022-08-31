J&K: Two Jaish Militants Killed in Encounter in Baramulla; One Civilian Injured

Two militants affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. In the encounter, one civilian sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stable.

Police are in the process to establish the identity of the two militants.

“The killed 02 #terrorists were affiliated with JeM #terror outfit. Identification is being ascertained. 01 civilian also received injury during the #encounter & he has been shifted to Srinagar hospital where his condition is stated to be stable,” ADGP Kashmir tweeted.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Bomai area of Sopore town in Baramulla following information about the presence of militants there, police said adding that the combing operation turned into a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.

Kashmir police said a search operation is underway.

