One-month-old Baby Killed by Man Over Domestic Feud in Nagpur, Arrested

Nagpur: A man allegedly killed his one-month-old nephew over a domestic row in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ganesh Borkar (41), has been arrested. The incident took place on Monday at the house of Borkar's in-laws in Parseoni village.

The accused was apparently upset after his wife left his home due to frequent quarrels with him and came to reside with her parents, an official at Parseoni police station said.

On Monday, Borkar came to his in-laws' house, where his wife's younger sister Rupali Pande and the latter's one-month-old child had also come for a visit.

He enquired from Pande about his wife, who was not present at home at that time.

He asked Pande why they not sending his wife back to his place. This led to a heated argument between them following which the accused stabbed Pande's son, who was sleeping on a bed, with a knife and fled, the official said.

The child, who received stomach injuries, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Based on Pande's complaint, Borkar was arrested on Tuesday and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.

