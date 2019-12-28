One More Arrested in Gang-rape of Minor Girl on Birthday in Tamil Nadu
The crime was committed near a park when the girl and her boyfriend were returning home after celebrating her birthday on November 26.
Image for representation.
Coimbatore: One more person was arrested here on Saturday in connection with the gang-rape of a 17-year old girl on her birthday, police said.
Already, six people were arrested for the crime after being booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and goondas Act, and lodged in the central jail, the police said.
On information given by the six, personnel from all-woman police station arrested Manikandan.
The crime was committed near a park when the girl and her boyfriend were returning home after celebrating her birthday on November 26.
The gang thrashed her boyfriend and dragged her to a secluded place where she was allegedly raped, the police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- Lilly Singh Trolled for Seeking 'Reliable Sources of Info' on Ongoing Violence in India
- WATCH | Novak Djokovic Attempts to Learn the Cristiano Ronaldo Jump From the Portuguese
- Sania Mirza Gets Teary-eyed in Sister Anam's Wedding Video, Says She and Son Izhaan Will Miss Her
- Goodest Boy: Golden Retriever Helping its Owner With Shopping Bags is All Kinds of Adorable