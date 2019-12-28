Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

One More Arrested in Gang-rape of Minor Girl on Birthday in Tamil Nadu

The crime was committed near a park when the girl and her boyfriend were returning home after celebrating her birthday on November 26.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
One More Arrested in Gang-rape of Minor Girl on Birthday in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation.

Coimbatore: One more person was arrested here on Saturday in connection with the gang-rape of a 17-year old girl on her birthday, police said.

Already, six people were arrested for the crime after being booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and goondas Act, and lodged in the central jail, the police said.

On information given by the six, personnel from all-woman police station arrested Manikandan.

The crime was committed near a park when the girl and her boyfriend were returning home after celebrating her birthday on November 26.

The gang thrashed her boyfriend and dragged her to a secluded place where she was allegedly raped, the police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram