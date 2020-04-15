One More Covid-19 Death in Karnataka, Toll Rises to 11
A 69-year-old man from Chikkaballapura became the eleventh COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka taking the toll in the state to 11, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wedneday.
(AP Photo)
Bengaluru: A 69-year-old man from Chikkaballapura became the eleventh COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka taking the toll in the state to 11, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wedneday.
"A 69-year-old person from Chikkaballapura has died due to COVID-19 infection. His body is in Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, and the department was preparing for last rites according to central government rules," Sriramulu tweeted.
The Minister also appealed to citizens to stay safe in their houses. Two COVID-19 patients, a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru and a 69-year-old man from Vijayapura had died on Tuesday.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sussanne Khan’s Sister Farah Ali Shares Coronavirus Experience as Staff Member Tests Positive
- Abhishek Bachchan Teases Farah Khan by Asking Her to Upload Workout Video
- After Clean Air and Clearer Ganga, Rare Snow Leopards Spotted in Uttarakhand
- A Question for Women: Will This Long Lockdown Turn Us into Marilyn Monroe or Frida Kahlo?
- WWE Resumes Live Broadcasts from Florida After Gaining 'Essential Services' Status Amid Coronavirus