One More Covid-19 Death Reported in Rajasthan, Death Toll Rises to 90

New Delhi: The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan increased to 90 with one more fatality reported on Wednesday, while 35 people tested positive for the disease, taking the number of cases to 3,193 in the state, an official said.

The state has 1,567 active cases now, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

The death was reported from Swai Madhopur. The death toll due to the virus in the state has climbed to 90, he said. Jaipur alone has reported 50 deaths.

As many as 35 new cases, including 22 in Jaipur, seven in Pali, two each in Dungarpur and Ajmer, one each in Chittorgarh and Alwar, have been reported, the health department official said.

The state now has 3,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 1,131 have been discharged from hospitals, Singh said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 1,069 infections, followed by 762 in Jodhpur.

The COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran, who have been put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

