One More Dies of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh, Death Toll Reaches Nine in State

Chhindwara: A 36-year-old government employee, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Chhindwara town of Madhya Pradesh two days back, died on Saturday morning, an official said.

With his death, the number of persons who have so far died due to COVID-19 in the state, has reached nine, the

official said.

This is the first death due to COVID-19 in Chhindwara district.

His father has also tested coronavirus positive in Chhindwara.

"The victim was a government employee and posted at Indore, which has emerged as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 spread in Madhya Pradesh," Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rajesh Batham said.

"His father, who has also tested coronavirus positive, has been admitted to the isolation ward of the district

hospital," he said.

Earlier, five persons had died of COVID-19 in Indore, two in Ujjain and one each in Khargone, an official said.

