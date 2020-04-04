Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

One More Dies of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh, Death Toll Reaches Nine in State

With his death, the number of persons who have so far died due to COVID-19 in the state, has reached nine, the official said.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
One More Dies of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh, Death Toll Reaches Nine in State
Image for Representation (Image: AP)

Chhindwara: A 36-year-old government employee, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Chhindwara town of Madhya Pradesh two days back, died on Saturday morning, an official said.

With his death, the number of persons who have so far died due to COVID-19 in the state, has reached nine, the

official said.

This is the first death due to COVID-19 in Chhindwara district.

His father has also tested coronavirus positive in Chhindwara.

"The victim was a government employee and posted at Indore, which has emerged as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 spread in Madhya Pradesh," Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rajesh Batham said.

"His father, who has also tested coronavirus positive, has been admitted to the isolation ward of the district

hospital," he said.

Earlier, five persons had died of COVID-19 in Indore, two in Ujjain and one each in Khargone, an official said.

Live TV

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,650

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,902

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    830,062

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,118,562

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    229,274

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,226

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres