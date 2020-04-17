One More Doctor of Vaishali Max Hospital Tests Positive for Covid-19, Tally Rises to 29 in Ghaziabad

One more doctor of Ghaziabad's Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for coronavius infection on Friday, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in the district to 29, said officials.

The second Vaishali Max doctor, found having the infection, was an associate of the hospital's first doctor, an oncologist and a resident of Gyan Khand 1 in Indirapuram, who had tested positive for the Covid-19 early this week, Ghazibad's Chief Medical Officer, Dr N K Gupta told PTI.

He said both of the doctors are currently undergoing treatment for the Covid-19 at Saket Max in New Delhi.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Aditya Prajapati, who is also doubling as the area's incident commander under the Epidemic Act, 1897, said the second doctor who was found Covid-19 positive, is a resident of Vaishali, Sector 1 and the area adjoining his residence too has been sealed under the provisions of the Act.

The authorities, however, said they have no plans, as of now, to seal the hospital whose two doctors were found corona positive.

Dr Gupta said all patients who had visited the OPD of the Vaisahli Max Hospital and came in the contact of the two corona-positive doctors were traced and tests were conducted for COVID-19.

Referring to the 91 samples for Covid-19 tests collected from a Gyan Khand 1 street where the Max Hospital's doctor, first tested positive, resided, Dr Gupta said all samples barring one tested negative for the deadly infection.

Till date, the total count of positive patients reached 29, out of which seven have been cured, he said.

A total of 1,517 samples were sent for testing in the district. Out of these, 29 tested positive and 819 negative while the reports for the remaining are awaited, he said.

