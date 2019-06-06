Take the pledge to vote

One More Girl From Tamil Nadu Ends Life After Failing NEET 2019

18-year-old Monisha was found hanging from her room ceiling in Villipuram district and a suicide note was found.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:June 6, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
One More Girl From Tamil Nadu Ends Life After Failing NEET 2019
Representative image.
Loading...

Chennai: One more medical aspirant from Tamil Nadu ended her life on Thursday after failing to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions.

18-year-old Monisha was found hanging from her room ceiling in Villipuram district and a suicide note was found. The suicide note says: ‘NEET mark is less. I shouldn’t be there anymore. Sorry, father.”

Monisha had scored 690 out of 1,200 last year and failed to clear NEET. Wanting to become a doctor, she joined a NEET coaching centre in Puducherry to prepare for this year and scored 37 out of 100.

“Belonging to the fishermen community, she studied hard for the exam for a year and was dejected due to her failure,” a police official said.

The NEET results were out on Wednesday and two female students committed suicide the same evening.

On Wednesday, Rithu Shree from Viliyankadu in Tirupur district was found hanging at her residence by her neighbours. Her parents Selvaraj and Rajalakshmi told reporters that she took her life after failing to clear NEET. Rithu had scored 490 out of 600 in 12th board examination and 461 out 600 in her 10th grade.

The other student who set herself was Vaishya from Pattukottai district. She too had over 90% marks in her 12th board examination, but failed to clear NEET.

The issue turned political with the DMK slamming the Central Government for its stand on NEET and said its MPs will raise the issue when the Parliament convenes.

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP however said DMK is politicising the issue.

“I plead the students not to commit suicide. There is always a next time. Tamil Nadu politicians should not politicise and demoralise students. As a doctor, I personally support NEET. Stalin is ignorant and wants to politicise it. It is a Supreme Court verdict. One year exemption was given to TN and now a 10% increase is also there,” said BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Of the total 1,23,078 students who appeared for NEET this year from Tamil Nadu, 59,785 students have cleared the test. While last year 39.56% of the total candidates in the state had cleared the test, this time the percentage has risen to 48.57%. Two years ago, another aspiring doctor, Anitha, ended her life after she failed to clear NEET. She was also the one who had moved court against the implementation of NEET in Tamil Nadu.

