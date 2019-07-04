One More Held in Connection with Temple Vandalising Case in Chawri Bazar
For Representation.
New Delhi: Delhi Police said on Thursday they have arrested one more person in connection with the vandalising of a temple in Chawri Bazar, which had led to communal tension in the area.
With this, the total number of people arrested in the case has reached 10, including 4 juveniles, they said, adding more arrests are likely as searches are under way for other suspects.
On Sunday night, a mob vandalised a temple in Hauz Qazi area after a quarrel between two people over parking a scooter took a communal turn. The tension has reduced since.
A senior police official said the security presence in the areas has been brought down considerably. However, security personnel were deployed in Chawri Bazaar on Thursday for Jagannath procession.
On Tuesday, police arrested three people, including a minor, and a day later, they arrested six others, including three juveniles.
A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders, including its former president Vijay Goel, met Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday and demanded a thorough probe into the matter. The Delhi BJP unit has also asked police to treat minors, involved in the incident, as adults.
