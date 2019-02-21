One More Held in Connection With Youth Congress Activists' Murder in Kerala

A day after the arrest of a local CPI(M) leader, one more person was arrested in connection with the recent killings of two Youth Congress activists in Kasaragod district, police said.The arrest of Saji C George, suspected to have provided logistics to the accused, was recorded on Wednesday night, they added.Besides the two arrested men, certain others were under custody and their interrogation was going on, the police said.In a setback to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), its local committee member Peethambaran was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killings of Youth Congress activists Kripesh (24) and Sarath Lal (21) on Sunday night.Soon after Peethambaran's arrest, the Kasaragod district committee of the CPI(M) expelled him from the party, following directions from the state committee.Meanwhile, the parents of the slain Youth Congress activists demanded a CBI probe into the incident and reiterated the allegation that the killings were executed with the support and knowledge of the CPI(M).Putting more pressure on the Left party, television channels on Thursday aired a purported speech of V P P Mustafa, a local CPI(M) leader, threatening Congress activists during a party meeting at nearby Kallyat a month ago.In the clip, Mustafa is purportedly heard saying everyone knew the CPI-M's style of functioning and how the party reacted when it ran out of patience.The Congress alleged that the speech indicated that the killings were executed with the support of the CPI(M) leadership.Kripesh and Sarath Lal, in their early twenties, were waylaid and attacked when they were returning home after attending a function at Periya in Kasaragod district on Sunday night.The opposition Congress and the BJP have alleged that the killings were executed with the knowledge and support of the CPI (M) leadership, which the Left party has denied