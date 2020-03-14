One More Person Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Lucknow, Isolated at KGMU

Lucknow: A day after the Uttar Pradesh government announced the closure of all educational institutions till March 22, another person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state capital.

This is the second case and the patient is a relative of the first case who tested positive after she returned to India from Toronto via London before Holi. Both the patients have been admitted to the isolation ward at King George Medical University.

Speaking to the media, incharge of the KGMU isolation ward Dr Sudhir Singh said: “One more patient was sent here for admission on Friday. The health of thw patient is stable and at the moment, we have two patients from Lucknow. The patient is aged around 21 years.”

Singh also appealed to people not to panic “but to take precautions and avoid going to places where large public gatherings are being held”.

Earlier, an Indian-origin doctor with a travel history to Canada and the UK tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow.

The 35-year-old woman’s test came back positive even though she underwent mandatory thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. She also reportedly did not display signs or symptoms of the virus at the time.

