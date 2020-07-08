One of 3 Accomplices of Gangster Vikas Dubey, Held by Haryana Police, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

One of the three alleged accomplices of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested by a Crime Branch team of Haryana police from here, has tested positive for COVID-19, said officials on Wednesday.

The Haryana police arrested a father son-duo along with a key associate of Dubey after a shootout during a raid at a house in Faridabad on a tip-off that they were holed up there.

The authorities of the Faridabad district jail at Neemka have apprised the Haryana Health Department of the fact that one of the three accused has tested positive for corona after the arrest, said officials.

Accordingly, as per the anti-COVID protocol, the infected accused has been housed in a separate jail, they added. The three arrested accused include co-villager Kartikey alias Prabhat of UP gangster Dubey and a father-son duo from whose house in Faridbad’s trans-canal area New Indira Complex in Sector 87 they were arrested.

The father-son duo, identified as Shravan and his son Ankur, are both natives of Kakupur village under Shivpur police station area in Kanpur, said police. Kartikey himself belong to Dubey’s village Bikhru under Chaubeypur police station area in Kanpur where eight policemen were killed last week in an ambush by the gangster’s henchmen.

After their arrest by the Crime Branch team of Haryana police, the three were tested for COVID-19 and one of them found positive for it.