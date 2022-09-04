One of CPI(ML) Liberation's Most Prominent Faces, Kavita Krishnan Leaves All Party Posts

Kavita Krishnan, one of the CPI(ML) Liberation’s most prominent faces, resigned from all party positions on Sunday.

She was a Politburo member as well as a Central Committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation for more than two decades before announcing that she had been relieved of her responsibilities upon request.

Kavita Krishnan stated that she needed to “pursue certain troubling questions” that were “impossible to explore” within the confines of her party.

Among the issues raised by Krishnan, a prominent Marxist feminist and civil liberties activist, were the Indian communists’ alleged failures to fight for democracy and civil liberties in a vigorous and consistent manner.

Krishnan, who grew up in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, began her political activism when she enrolled at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), later becoming secretary of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) in 1995. She also rose to the position of president of the All India Students’ Association (AISA).

Krishnan has been a leading Left activist, particularly for gender rights, since the 1990s. She became a prominent face of the widespread protests that swept the country in the aftermath of the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder in Delhi, and she has since played an important role in shaping the discourse on women’s rights and safety.

Her first book, Fearless Freedom, which will be released in 2020, investigated women’s safety, the control and surveillance of women in the name of protection, and the disappearance of women from public spaces in the country. according to reports.

