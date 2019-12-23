Jharkhand result tally
One of India's Neighbours Deliberately Wants to Create Trouble in Country, Says Venkaiah Naidu
Interacting with 30 girl students from five schools based in and around Srinagar, Naidu said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and there is no question of any compromise on that.
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said one of India's neighbours deliberately wants to create more trouble in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.
Interacting with 30 girl students from five schools based in and around Srinagar, he said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and there is no question of any compromise on that.
"We are trying to resolve the dispute on PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) issue with the neighbour," Naidu said without mentioning Pakistan during the interaction at his residence here.
