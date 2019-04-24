English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Among Nine Suicide Bombers, Says Sri Lanka Minister as Death Toll in Easter Attacks Rises to 359
The police have reportedly detained 60 suspects in connection with the deadly attacks that ripped through Sri Lanka on Easter day.
Shoes of victims are kept as evidence as security personnel inspect the interior of St Sebastian's Church in Negombo. (Image: AFP)
Colombo: One of the nine bombers that detonated explosives in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday was a woman, deputy defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene told reporters on Wednesday.
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the death toll had risen to 359 from 321 overnight, with about 500 people wounded, but did not give a breakdown of casualties from the three churches and four hotels hit by the bombers. In the ongoing investigations, the police have detained 60 suspects so far. Two days after the ghastly attacks which ripped through the island nation, the Islamic State group claimed the responsibility of the attack.
Two bombers responsible for the serial attacks were the sons of millionaire businessman and spice trader Mohammed Yusuf Ibrahim. Indian intelligence sources told Firstpost that brothers – 33-year old Imsath Ahmed Ibrahim and 31-year-old Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim - had carried out the bombings at Cinnamon Grand and Shangri-La hotels in the capital city of Colombo.
