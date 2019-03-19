English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One of Seven Indians Abducted by Taliban Returns Home From Afghanistan
The seven Indian engineers were kidnapped by Taliban militants in the restive northern Baghlan province on May 6 last year. India has been requesting the Afghan government to secure release of the Indians.
New Delhi: Ten months after being kidnapped in Afghanistan's Baghlan province, one of the seven Indians has returned to India, the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.
It said India continued to work closely with the Afghan government for the safe and early return of the remaining six Indian nationals.
"One of the seven Indian nationals, who was kidnapped in Baghlan province of Afghanistan in May 2018, has safely returned to India," the MEA said.
"We are grateful to the Government of Afghanistan for their support in securing the release and repatriation of the Indian national," it said.
The Indian engineers were working on a project for the construction of a power sub-station and they were kidnapped by Taliban militants from the vicinity of Cheshma-e-Sher area.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had taken up the issue with the Afghan government on multiple occasions.
India has been carrying reconstruction activities in the war-torn country. It has already provided at least USD 2 billion aid to Afghanistan.
