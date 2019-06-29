English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One of the Four Who Escaped from Jail Nabbed in Madhya Pradesh
Four prisoners - Nar Singh (20), Pankaj Mongia (21), Lekh Ram (29) and Dubey Lal (19) had cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail in Kanavati here and escaped after throwing a rope across a 22-foot high boundary wall.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Neemuch: One of the four undertrials who had escaped from a jail in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on June 23 was recaptured on Friday, police said.
Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Sagar Friday said Lekh Ram has been nabbed.
Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Sagar Friday said Lekh Ram has been nabbed.
Ram, a native of neighbouring Mandsaur district in MP, was being tried in a case of loot and murder, an official said.
