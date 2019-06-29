One of the Four Who Escaped from Jail Nabbed in Madhya Pradesh

Neemuch: One of the four undertrials who had escaped from a jail in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on June 23 was recaptured on Friday, police said.

Four prisoners - Nar Singh (20), Pankaj Mongia (21), Lekh Ram (29) and Dubey Lal (19) had cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail in Kanavati here and escaped after throwing a rope across a 22-foot high boundary wall.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Sagar Friday said Lekh Ram has been nabbed.

Ram, a native of neighbouring Mandsaur district in MP, was being tried in a case of loot and murder, an official said. ​