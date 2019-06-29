Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

One of the Four Who Escaped from Jail Nabbed in Madhya Pradesh

Four prisoners - Nar Singh (20), Pankaj Mongia (21), Lekh Ram (29) and Dubey Lal (19) had cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail in Kanavati here and escaped after throwing a rope across a 22-foot high boundary wall.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 12:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One of the Four Who Escaped from Jail Nabbed in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Neemuch: One of the four undertrials who had escaped from a jail in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on June 23 was recaptured on Friday, police said.

Four prisoners - Nar Singh (20), Pankaj Mongia (21), Lekh Ram (29) and Dubey Lal (19) had cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail in Kanavati here and escaped after throwing a rope across a 22-foot high boundary wall.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Sagar Friday said Lekh Ram has been nabbed.

Ram, a native of neighbouring Mandsaur district in MP, was being tried in a case of loot and murder, an official said. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram