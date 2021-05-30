'One of the Greatest Legal Minds': CJI, Lawyer's Body Pay Homage to Soli Sorabjee

Remembering the many contributions of late Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana on Sunday said that Sorabjee was among the many people who inspired him to continue in the legal profession and that his untimely death had deprived India of one of the greatest legal minds and a champion of human rights.

Speaking at the virtual memorial service of Sorabjee, Justice Ramana recalled meeting him in 1988 to discuss a case involving the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

“I thought I had seen a prophet in action….I must admit that he was one of those who inspired me to continue in this profession,” Justice Ramana was quoted saying.

The memorial event hosted by Sorabjee’s family, his wife Zena, daughter Zia and sons Jehangir and Hormazd was attended by many eminent personalities from the field of law who paid their respects to the former Attorney General of India. Other eminent lawyers like Harish Salve, Gopal Subramaniam, and S Ganesh who once served as juniors to Sorabjee also spoke on the occasion.

Also Read: Zydus Cadila Working to Get Nod for Its ‘Plasmid DNA’ Covid Vaccines for 5-12 Age Group

Calling him the fortress of free speech and expression who excelled in all branches of law, Justice UU Lalit of the Supreme Court described Sorabjee as a “great package” who had a love for life, particularly his passion for jazz, poetry, and literature.

Justice Chandrachud said that it was ironic that a virus brought Soli’s life to an end as he was someone who could throw someone out of his chamber if they had something like even a common cold.

Sorabjee, a recipient of Padma Vibhushan who twice served as Attorney General, passed away due to Covid-19 on April 30. Sorabjee was a role model for many young lawyers. Summing up the myriad facets of his personality, senior advocate Arvind Datar said, “In four years, Supreme Court will complete 75 years. If ever there is a Hall of Fame for Lawyers, Sorabjee’s name will be right up at the top.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here