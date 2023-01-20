Delhi Ki Sardi: One or More in 53% Families Down With Viral Fever or Respiratory Issues, Finds Survey

With an unusually cold January and poor air quality in the first two weeks of the month, 53% of the families in Delhi and NCR cities of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have at least one or more member suffering from viral fever or respiratory issues, a survey by LocalCircles has found.

The survey received over 24,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

A total of 64% respondents were men, while 36% respondents were women.

THE QUESTIONS

After three years of pandemic experience, cough, cold, fever and respiratory symptoms can be alarming to most as COVID symptoms are also similar. The first survey question was the prevalence of viral illness.

When asked about the individuals in their household with one or more flu/ viral fever symptoms such as fever, runny nose, cough, headache, body-ache, respiratory issues, over 12,000 residents responded to this query. While 53% have one or more family members suffering from flu/viral fever symptoms, 15% of respondent families have four or more individuals unwell; 23% have 2-3 individuals in the family unwell.

On the positive side, 47% of respondents revealed that no one in their family is unwell.

WARM FLUIDS

Warm fluids such as homemade concoctions and tea along with paracetamol are the top remedies Delhi-NCR residents are using to get better.

When asked about the medication or remedies, the survey received over 12,000 responses with some indicating more than one option as they are doing multiple things. At least 57% indicated that they are relying on home remedies like taking warm fluids with herbs, spice, tea, etc.; 43% have been taking paracetamol; 29% have been using ointment for cold and congestion; 29% using anti-allergic medication; 29% are taking cough syrups; 14% homeopathic medicine; 14% Ayurvedic medicines.

Apart from alternate medicines and paracetamol, 29% indicated that they have been taking antibiotics to treat their cold, cough, fever accompanied by body-ache and headache.

LocalCircles is a Community Social Media platform that enables citizens and small businesses to escalate issues for policy and enforcement interventions and enables the Government to make policies that are citizen and small business centric.

