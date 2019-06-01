English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Pakistani National Among Two JeM Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K's Pulwama
The duo was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and were wanted in a series of terror crimes, including attack on security establishments in the area and many other civilian atrocities, said a police spokesperson.
Image for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: One of the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday was a Pakistani and the duo belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, police said on Saturday.
Four terrorists and an "active associate" were killed on Friday in two encounters with security forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
One of the militants killed in the encounter at Midoora in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district has been identified as Yawar Ahmad Najar, a resident of Darganie Gund Tral while the other has been identified as Pakistani code named Umar, a police spokesman said.
He said both the ultras as per police records were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and were wanted in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments in the area and many other civilian atrocities.
"As per the records available with police, they were involved in series of terror attacks in Tral and Awantipora area including killing of civilian at Reshipora Tral on 18th March this year, firing on security forces at Zaji Kurd Lalpora forests on 7th April this year, attack on security forces at Sofigund forest on 9th April, attack on civilian at Nowpora Awantipora on 29th March, IED explosion at Amlar Tral road during the intervening night of 2/3 March 2019.
Several terror crime cases were registered against them, he said. The spokesman said incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter and all such materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.
Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants and their "active associate", who was missing since Thursday and "was part of the militant group, were also killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.
