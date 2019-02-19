One Pilot Dead as 2 IAF Surya Kiran Hawks Crash During Rehearsals For Aero India Expo in Bengaluru

A pilot was killed and two others ejected to safety when two aircraft of IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran collided mid-air near the Yelahanka airbase and crashed on Tuesday, a day before the opening of the Aero India show.The pilots, flying the Surya Kiran Hawk, were practicing spin manoeuvres when the accident happened, eye witnesses said. "There were three pilots, one has died, two are safe with injuries," DGP Fire Services M N Reddi who rushed to the spot said. A civilian was also injured in the mishap, police said."I'm aware of it (incident)," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, but did not elaborate further when asked about the accident.A video showed thick, black plumes of smoke coming from near the Yelahanka airbase.The Surya Kiran aerobatic team has been an eye catcher at multiple aero India shows and had recently upgraded to the Hawk from Kiran aircraft.The team had flown in complete formation, comprising nine jets, on Monday and all parameters of the flights were normal. The team again took off in complete formation for rehearsals on Tuesday when two of the aircrafts collided while practicing a certain manoeuvre.The accident happened in the airspace near Nitte Meenakshi Engineering College. Police officials said the debris fell near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area.The 12th edition of Aero India 2019, an international aerospace and defence exhibition, will be held from 20-24 February at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.