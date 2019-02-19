English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Pilot Dead as 2 IAF Surya Kiran Hawks Crash During Rehearsals For Aero India Expo in Bengaluru
The pilot, of the aerobatics team of the air force, was practicing spin manoeuvres when the mid-air collision happened, eye witnesses said.
A video showed thick, black plumes of smoke coming from the airbase.
Loading...
Bengaluru: A pilot was killed and two others ejected to safety when two aircraft of IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran collided mid-air near the Yelahanka airbase and crashed on Tuesday, a day before the opening of the Aero India show.
The pilots, flying the Surya Kiran Hawk, were practicing spin manoeuvres when the accident happened, eye witnesses said. "There were three pilots, one has died, two are safe with injuries," DGP Fire Services M N Reddi who rushed to the spot said. A civilian was also injured in the mishap, police said.
"I'm aware of it (incident)," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, but did not elaborate further when asked about the accident.
A video showed thick, black plumes of smoke coming from near the Yelahanka airbase.
The Surya Kiran aerobatic team has been an eye catcher at multiple aero India shows and had recently upgraded to the Hawk from Kiran aircraft.
The team had flown in complete formation, comprising nine jets, on Monday and all parameters of the flights were normal. The team again took off in complete formation for rehearsals on Tuesday when two of the aircrafts collided while practicing a certain manoeuvre.
The accident happened in the airspace near Nitte Meenakshi Engineering College. Police officials said the debris fell near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area.
The 12th edition of Aero India 2019, an international aerospace and defence exhibition, will be held from 20-24 February at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.
The pilots, flying the Surya Kiran Hawk, were practicing spin manoeuvres when the accident happened, eye witnesses said. "There were three pilots, one has died, two are safe with injuries," DGP Fire Services M N Reddi who rushed to the spot said. A civilian was also injured in the mishap, police said.
"I'm aware of it (incident)," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, but did not elaborate further when asked about the accident.
A video showed thick, black plumes of smoke coming from near the Yelahanka airbase.
The Surya Kiran aerobatic team has been an eye catcher at multiple aero India shows and had recently upgraded to the Hawk from Kiran aircraft.
The team had flown in complete formation, comprising nine jets, on Monday and all parameters of the flights were normal. The team again took off in complete formation for rehearsals on Tuesday when two of the aircrafts collided while practicing a certain manoeuvre.
The accident happened in the airspace near Nitte Meenakshi Engineering College. Police officials said the debris fell near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area.
The 12th edition of Aero India 2019, an international aerospace and defence exhibition, will be held from 20-24 February at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 With Zombie Mode, Moonlight Mode to Vikendi Map Goes Live: Here Are The Details
- Old Fake Video of SRK Donating Money to Pakistan is Viral. Twitter Responds With #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
- Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours
- Sidhu Vs Majithia In Punjab Assembly
- Facebook is a Digital Gangster? UK Lawmakers Believe Mark Zuckerberg Doesn't Show Leadership
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results