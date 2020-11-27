Next Story
One Pilot Missing, Another Rescued After MiG-29K Trainer Aircraft Crashes into Sea
Representational Image/Indian Navy
A MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into sea on Thursday evening. An official said that a pilot has been rescued, while search is on for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
A MiG-29K trainer of the Indian Navy ditched on Thursday evening while operating at the high seas and one pilot has been rescued while another is still missing, Navy officials said on Friday.
The incident took place at around 5 pm in the Arabian Sea, they said. The Navy has deployed surveillance aircraft and ships to locate the missing pilot. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the officials said.
