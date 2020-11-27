News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

One Pilot Missing, Another Rescued After MiG-29K Trainer Aircraft Crashes into Sea

Representational Image/Indian Navy

Representational Image/Indian Navy

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into sea on Thursday evening. An official said that a pilot has been rescued, while search is on for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

A MiG-29K trainer of the Indian Navy ditched on Thursday evening while operating at the high seas and one pilot has been rescued while another is still missing, Navy officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 5 pm in the Arabian Sea, they said. The Navy has deployed surveillance aircraft and ships to locate the missing pilot. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the officials said.

(details awaited)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...