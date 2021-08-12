One Policeman Arrested for Killing Another in J&K's Kathua

Police in Jammu region’s Kathua district have started investigations into the alleged killing of a head constable by a fellow personnel in a fratricide-related case, local wire agency JK Post reported. Police have arrested the constable who allegedly fired at the deceased and pressed relevant charges.

Mohammad Yunis, a head constable, was purportedly killed by colleague Iqbal Singh after they entered into a verbal duel on Wednesday night, soon after they returned from field duty.

It is not clear why Yunis’s colleague lost his cool and pumped bullets into his body. What was the issue that led to the heated exchange of words is unclear too.

Cases of fratricide, where a uniformed man kills his senior or subordinate, were common in Jammu and Kashmir in the earlier and middle years of militancy but have waned considerably over the last half of the decade.

Senior officials of the district said the two policemen exchanged heated words over some issue after returning to their barracks from duty in District Police Line, Kathua.

“In a fit of anger, one of them shot at another with an official rifle, leaving the other dead on the spot,” an official said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here