CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsEng#SriLanka#WeatherUpdates
Home » News » India » One Policeman Killed, Two Injured as Terrorists Open Fire in Srinagar
1-MIN READ

One Policeman Killed, Two Injured as Terrorists Open Fire in Srinagar

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 19:59 IST

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the culprits. (File photo/PTI)

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the culprits. (File photo/PTI)

Kashmir Police said the terrorists fired at a police naka party in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, injuring three police personnel. They were rushed to a hospital, where ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries

An ASI was killed, while two other policemen were injured after militants opened fire on Lal Bazar Hazratbal road in Srinagar near a prominent school. The deceased ASI has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad.

Kashmir Police said the terrorists fired at a police naka party in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, injuring three police personnel. They were rushed to a hospital, where ASI Ahmad succumbed to his injuries.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the culprits.

(More details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 12, 2022, 19:50 IST
last updated:July 12, 2022, 19:59 IST