One Policeman Killed, Two Injured as Terrorists Open Fire in Srinagar

An ASI was killed, while two other policemen were injured after militants opened fire on Lal Bazar Hazratbal road in Srinagar near a prominent school. The deceased ASI has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad.

Kashmir Police said the terrorists fired at a police naka party in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, injuring three police personnel. They were rushed to a hospital, where ASI Ahmad succumbed to his injuries.

#SrinagarTerrorIncidentUpdate: ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow. https://t.co/8JNiZRrwDR — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 12, 2022

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the culprits.

(More details awaited)

