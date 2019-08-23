One Soldier Dead, 3 Injured as Army Truck Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: One soldier was killed while three more sustained injuries on Friday when a military truck fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said.

The soldiers belonging the Indian Army's 18 Mahar Regiment were headed for Jhakri in Theog subdivision from Haryana's Ambala when their truck fell into the gorge between Galu and Lambidhar, Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

The injured soldiers were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, where one of them, identified as Rajesh from Gulabbari village in Rajasthan's Jaipur district, was declared brought dead, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

Three others, Surjan Tutti from Andhra Pradesh, BK Ray from Bihar's Patna and Nagappa B Masabi of Karnataka's Belgaum district, were undergoing treatment, he added.

