One Soldier Dead, 3 Injured as Army Truck Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh
The soldiers belonging the Indian Army's 18 Mahar Regiment were headed for Jhakri in Theog subdivision from Haryana's Ambala when their truck fell into the gorge between Galu and Lambidhar, police said.
Mangled remains of an Army truck which skidded off the road between Galu and Lambhidaar in Theog, Shimla, Friday, Aug 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Shimla: One soldier was killed while three more sustained injuries on Friday when a military truck fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said.
The soldiers belonging the Indian Army's 18 Mahar Regiment were headed for Jhakri in Theog subdivision from Haryana's Ambala when their truck fell into the gorge between Galu and Lambidhar, Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.
The injured soldiers were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, where one of them, identified as Rajesh from Gulabbari village in Rajasthan's Jaipur district, was declared brought dead, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.
Three others, Surjan Tutti from Andhra Pradesh, BK Ray from Bihar's Patna and Nagappa B Masabi of Karnataka's Belgaum district, were undergoing treatment, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sai Praneeth Guarantees 1st Men's Singles World Championships Medal Since 1983
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother at Jonas Brothers Concert
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans
- Woman Watching YouTube Video on How to Find Diamonds Finds 3.72-carat Diamond