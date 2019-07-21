English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Soldier Killed, Four Civilians Injured in 'Unprovoked' Firing from Across LoC, Alleges Pakistani Army
In a statement, the Pakistani army said that the incident took place on Saturday when Indian troops 'resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation' in Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot Sectors along the LoC.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Islamabad: Pakistan has said that one of its soldiers was killed due to "unprovoked" firing from across the Line of Control.
In a statement, the army said that the incident took place Saturday when Indian troops "resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation" in Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot Sectors along the LoC.
During the exchange of fire, Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi was killed, the statement said.
It said four citizens, including two girls and a woman, were injured in the firing.
"Pakistan army troops effectively responded to Indian firing and targeted those posts which initiated fire," it added.
