One SSB Jawan Killed, 4 Injured in Encounter with Maoists in Dumka of Jharkhand

A search operation was going on in forests of Taldangal in Dumka when Maoists opened fire on the SSB jawans around 3.30 am.

PTI

Updated:June 2, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
One SSB Jawan Killed, 4 Injured in Encounter with Maoists in Dumka of Jharkhand
Representative image.
Loading...
Dumka: A jawan was killed and four others were injured in an encounter between the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Maoists in forests of Taldangal in Dumka district of Jharkhand on Sunday, a senior police officer said here.

A search operation was going on when Maoists opened fire on jawans around 3.30 am, Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said. He said in the retaliatory action, at least five Maoists received bullets as they retreated into the forest.

SSB jawan Niraj Chetri was killed while Rajesh Kumar Rai, Sonu Kumar, Satish Gujar and Karan Kumar were injured, he said. While Rai was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, others were admitted to the Dumka Sadar Hospital, the police officer said.
