Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

One Surgical Strike Won't Make Pakistan Change Its Behaviour, Says Lt Gen Hooda Who Oversaw 2016 Op

Hooda, who led the 2016 operation against Pakistan, said dealing with the neighbour requires long-term, dialogue-based planning and also engagement on nuclear issues.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
One Surgical Strike Won't Make Pakistan Change Its Behaviour, Says Lt Gen Hooda Who Oversaw 2016 Op
Lt Gen DS Hooda.
Loading...
New Delhi: Indian Army's former Northern Command Chief DS Hooda, who directed the 2016 cross-LoC surgical strikes, has said one surgical strike or air strike won’t make Pakistan change its behaviour.

At a panel discussion ‘Beyond politics: Debating a new security manifesto’, he said dealing with Pakistan requires long-term, dialogue-based planning and also engagement on nuclear issues. “One surgical or air strike will not force Pakistan to change its behaviour. Dealing with Pakistan requires a long-term strategic policy,” he said.

Hooda also presented the salient features of his report 'India's National Security Strategy', which he submitted to Congress president Rahul Gandhi last month. The report outlines ways to maintain India's relations with its neighbouring countries, as well as measures to resolve internal conflicts of the country.

For Jammu and Kashmir, he suggested to tackling both the transnational and internal dimension. He also asked for an empathetic approach towards the population, with a clearly defined political objective and well-crafted information campaign.

While addressing reporters, Hooda also came down heavily on BJP leader and Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her remarks against 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare. Thakur — accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts — while detailing the alleged torture inflicted on her said Karkare had passed away as she had “cursed” him.

Condemning the statement, Hooda said it was painful to see martyrs being insulted and the forces must be respected.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram