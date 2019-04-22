English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Surgical Strike Won't Make Pakistan Change Its Behaviour, Says Lt Gen Hooda Who Oversaw 2016 Op
Hooda, who led the 2016 operation against Pakistan, said dealing with the neighbour requires long-term, dialogue-based planning and also engagement on nuclear issues.
Lt Gen DS Hooda.
New Delhi: Indian Army's former Northern Command Chief DS Hooda, who directed the 2016 cross-LoC surgical strikes, has said one surgical strike or air strike won’t make Pakistan change its behaviour.
At a panel discussion ‘Beyond politics: Debating a new security manifesto’, he said dealing with Pakistan requires long-term, dialogue-based planning and also engagement on nuclear issues. “One surgical or air strike will not force Pakistan to change its behaviour. Dealing with Pakistan requires a long-term strategic policy,” he said.
Hooda also presented the salient features of his report 'India's National Security Strategy', which he submitted to Congress president Rahul Gandhi last month. The report outlines ways to maintain India's relations with its neighbouring countries, as well as measures to resolve internal conflicts of the country.
For Jammu and Kashmir, he suggested to tackling both the transnational and internal dimension. He also asked for an empathetic approach towards the population, with a clearly defined political objective and well-crafted information campaign.
While addressing reporters, Hooda also came down heavily on BJP leader and Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her remarks against 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare. Thakur — accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts — while detailing the alleged torture inflicted on her said Karkare had passed away as she had “cursed” him.
Condemning the statement, Hooda said it was painful to see martyrs being insulted and the forces must be respected.
