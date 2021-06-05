One Suspected Cattle Smuggler Killed, Five Injured in Attack by Villagers for Firing at Them: UP Police

A 50-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when they were allegedly attacked by unknown villagers for firing at them on being intercepted with a cow-laden truck on the suspicion of being cattle smugglers, police said on Friday. The incident occurred near Tumaula village under Kosikalan police station in Mathura district in the wee hours on Friday when the villagers intercepted a mini-truck carrying six cows and passing by their village road, police said on Saturday.

The occupants of the vehicle, however, opened fire at villagers in a bid to drive away, but hearing the gunshots, more people joined the villagers and attacked the alleged cattle smugglers, killing one of them and grievously injuring six others, police said. After coming to know of the early morning incident, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to a hospital, where they are still undergoing treatment.

The man killed in the attack was identified as Shera, a resident of Arnia village in Bulandshahr district, while the injured included his son Titu. The five other injured persons were identified as Anish, Rahman, Shahzad, Qadeem and Sonu, all belonging to Bulandshahar district, police said.

They said the seven were suspected to be taking cattle from Bulandshahr to Mewat village in Rajasthan via Aligarh and were passing by Tumaula village in Mathura district, avoiding police pickets on main roads, police said. After reaching the crime spot, the police also seized some firearms, besides the truck, and sent all the cows to a cattle shelter in the district. Following the incident, the police registered two counter cases one on the complaint of Titu, the slain man’s son, and another on the complaint of Tumaula resident, Baba Chandrashekhar –, police said, adding they are investigating the matter.

No arrests have been made so far in the case, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here