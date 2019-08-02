One Train Cancelled, Two Delayed Due to Strong Winds in Pamban Sea

Rameswaram: A passenger train was cancelled and the departure of two others bound for Chennai from this holy island indefinitely delayed on Friday in view of strong wind conditions in the Pamban Sea, officials said.

Railway officials announced cancellation of the Rameswaram-Madurai Passenger scheduled to leave at 6 PM, while the Chennai express and Sethu Express, also bound for Chennai, slated for departure at 5 PM and 8 PM respectively, have been held here, they said.

Trains are not operated on the Rameswaram-Pamban sea bridge whenever the wind speed crosses 40 kmph mark as a precautionary measure.

According to officials here, since Friday evening the wind speed was around 58 kmph.

The trains will not be cleared for departure till the wind speed came down, they said.

The Rameswaram-Okha Express, scheduled for departure at 10 PM, was also likely to be delayed.

