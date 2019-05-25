English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
One Trekker Dead, Four Others Missing in Himachal's Kinnaur; Rescue Team Deployed
Two teams of trekkers--seven from Rohru in Shimla and four from Uttarakhand--had gone towards Kinnaur.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Shimla: A trekker died, another sustained injuries while four went missing in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, an official said Saturday. The deceased trekker had been identified as Roopak from Kolkata, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gopal Chand said. He died reportedly due to breathing issues at a high altitude.
Efforts are underway to locate the missing trekkers.
The help of an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter and a team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were being taken to trace them, the DC added.
Two teams of trekkers--seven from Rohru in Shimla and four from Uttarakhand--had gone towards Kinnaur, Kalpa SDM Surendra Thakur said.
The four-member team from Uttarakhand is missing. They were feared to be stuck at Ropin Pass, the SDM added. All trekkers were from West Bengal.
Roopak was part of the seven-member team, which was going towards Barua Pass through the Janglik area.
Another trekker from the team sustained injuries during the expedition. He was airlifted to a Sangla hospital, where he was given first aid. Later, he was shifted to Chandigarh.
As per information, four members of the Rohru team experienced breathing issues and decided to return, whereas three of them reached the Barua Kande camp in Shagode area.
Later, one of them (Roopak) died and the other sustained injuries. The third trekkers is reported to be safe.
Those who returned due to breathing issues informed the Rohru administration about the entire incident. The Rohru administration informed the Sangla tehsildar about it.
Subsequently, an IAF helicopter and a rescue team of the ITBP were sent to the Barua hills, where they located the three trekkers.
The body of the deceased trekker is being brought back by the Sangla police.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Efforts are underway to locate the missing trekkers.
The help of an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter and a team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were being taken to trace them, the DC added.
Two teams of trekkers--seven from Rohru in Shimla and four from Uttarakhand--had gone towards Kinnaur, Kalpa SDM Surendra Thakur said.
The four-member team from Uttarakhand is missing. They were feared to be stuck at Ropin Pass, the SDM added. All trekkers were from West Bengal.
Roopak was part of the seven-member team, which was going towards Barua Pass through the Janglik area.
Another trekker from the team sustained injuries during the expedition. He was airlifted to a Sangla hospital, where he was given first aid. Later, he was shifted to Chandigarh.
As per information, four members of the Rohru team experienced breathing issues and decided to return, whereas three of them reached the Barua Kande camp in Shagode area.
Later, one of them (Roopak) died and the other sustained injuries. The third trekkers is reported to be safe.
Those who returned due to breathing issues informed the Rohru administration about the entire incident. The Rohru administration informed the Sangla tehsildar about it.
Subsequently, an IAF helicopter and a rescue team of the ITBP were sent to the Barua hills, where they located the three trekkers.
The body of the deceased trekker is being brought back by the Sangla police.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Celebrate Win Over Pakistan With Pride & Gunfire
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas 'National Jiju' After He Supports Indian Cricket Team
- Meet the Award-Winning Italian Photojournalist Who Captured Tamil Nadu's Farmer Suicides
- Streaming Now: Netflix to Unwrap a Bundle of Fun With 'Chopsticks', 'Always Be My Maybe'
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results