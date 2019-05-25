Take the pledge to vote

One Trekker Dead, Four Others Missing in Himachal's Kinnaur; Rescue Team Deployed

Two teams of trekkers--seven from Rohru in Shimla and four from Uttarakhand--had gone towards Kinnaur.

PTI

Updated:May 25, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
One Trekker Dead, Four Others Missing in Himachal's Kinnaur; Rescue Team Deployed
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Shimla: A trekker died, another sustained injuries while four went missing in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, an official said Saturday. The deceased trekker had been identified as Roopak from Kolkata, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gopal Chand said. He died reportedly due to breathing issues at a high altitude.

Efforts are underway to locate the missing trekkers.

The help of an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter and a team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were being taken to trace them, the DC added.

Two teams of trekkers--seven from Rohru in Shimla and four from Uttarakhand--had gone towards Kinnaur, Kalpa SDM Surendra Thakur said.

The four-member team from Uttarakhand is missing. They were feared to be stuck at Ropin Pass, the SDM added. All trekkers were from West Bengal.

Roopak was part of the seven-member team, which was going towards Barua Pass through the Janglik area.

Another trekker from the team sustained injuries during the expedition. He was airlifted to a Sangla hospital, where he was given first aid. Later, he was shifted to Chandigarh.

As per information, four members of the Rohru team experienced breathing issues and decided to return, whereas three of them reached the Barua Kande camp in Shagode area.

Later, one of them (Roopak) died and the other sustained injuries. The third trekkers is reported to be safe.

Those who returned due to breathing issues informed the Rohru administration about the entire incident. The Rohru administration informed the Sangla tehsildar about it.

Subsequently, an IAF helicopter and a rescue team of the ITBP were sent to the Barua hills, where they located the three trekkers.

The body of the deceased trekker is being brought back by the Sangla police.
