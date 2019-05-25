One Trekker Dead, Four Rescued in Himachal's Kinnaur

A trekker died, another injured in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, an official said on Saturday.Jevaasheesh Mehtu from Kolkata faced difficulties in breathing at the high altitude and died, the official said.Four other trekkers, who had gone missing, were rescued.The help of an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter and a team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was taken to rescue them, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gopal Chand said.Two teams — seven trekkers from Rohru in Shimla and four from Uttarakhand — had gone towards Kinnaur, Kalpa SDM Surendra Thakur said.The four-member team from Uttarakhand was missing. They were stuck at Rupin Pass, the SDM added.The missing trekkers were rescued by a quick response team of the ITBP and police.All trekkers were from West Bengal.Jevaasheesh was part of the seven-member team, which was going towards Barua Pass through the Janglik area.Another trekker from the team, Rupam Ghosh of Madhya Gram, Kolkata, sustained injuries during the expedition. He was airlifted to a Sangla hospital, where he was given first aid. Later, he was shifted to Chandigarh.As per information, four members of the Rohru team experienced breathing issues and decided to return, whereas three of them reached the Barua camp in Shagode area.Later, Jevaasheesh died and Rupam sustained injuries. The third trekker is reported to be safe.Those who returned due to breathing issues informed the Rohru administration about the entire incident.The Rohru administration informed the Sangla tehsildar about it.Subsequently, an IAF helicopter and a rescue team of the ITBP were sent to the Barua hills, where they located the three trekkers.The body of Jevaasheesh is being brought back by the Sangla police.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)