One Villager Killed, 4 Injured as Pakistan Troops Shell Village Along LoC in J&K's Poonch
Pakistan Army troopers launched mortar shells and fired from small arms on villages and forward posts in Shahpur and Kerni areas of the district in violation of a ceasefire agreement.
Pakistan troops used 120-mm mortars to target the villages.
Jammu: A villager was killed and four others were injured on Friday when Pakistani troops engaged in heavy mortar shelling and firing on civilian areas and forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
Pakistan Army troopers launched mortar shells and fired from small arms on villages and forward posts in Shahpur and Kerni areas of the district in violation of a ceasefire agreement, they said.
Pakistan troops used 120-mm mortars to target the villages, they said.
In the firing and shelling, one civilian was killed and four other villagers were injured, they said.
The injured have been taken to a hospital, they said.
Indian troops guarding the border retaliated befittingly resulting in an exchange of fire, which continued till reports last came in, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: The Second Round of Love and Longing Disappoints Big Time
- Bigg Boss 13: Top Winners from Past Seasons and What They are Doing Now
- Love Aaj Kal Fails to Impress, Bigg Boss 13 Gears Up for Finale
- Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Varun Dhawan's Fight Video from Goes Viral, Watch Here
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost