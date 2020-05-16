INDIA

1-MIN READ

One Villager Killed, Others Injured as Army Tries to Catch Ultras in Arunachal Pradesh Village

Representative Image

Representative Image

Acting on a specific input about the presence of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) insurgents in Pumao village in Longding district of eastern Arunachal Pradesh, Army troops launched a search operation.

  • IANS Itanagar
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 11:47 PM IST
A civilian was killed and many others, including Army soldiers, were injured during firing as well as stone-pelting when the armed force team went to a village to catch hold of NSCN (IM) ultras on Saturday in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence release said.

The release said that a gathering of villagers began protesting against the security forces and resorted to stone-pelting. Many soldiers were injured in stone-pelting.

Noticing suspicious movement, troopers started moving towards a house which drew two to three bursts of firing on the Army men.

"The civilians were told to disperse. To safeguard their lives and property, controlled retaliation was resorted to by firing eight single shots. In the melee, the NSCN insurgents managed to escape. However, in the cross-fire, it is believed a few villagers have been hurt and one of them has expired," the release said.

The release said that the Army offers condolences to the family of the deceased villager.

