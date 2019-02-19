English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One-Way Traffic With Vehicles Moving From Kashmir Allowed on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
After remaining closed for seven days until February 12, the partial restoration of the highway has stabilised the supply of essentials to the landlocked valley.
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for last few days. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Jammu: One-way traffic will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday with vehicles moving only from Srinagar to Jammu.
"The highway is open for one-way traffic and vehicles will be allowed to move from Srinagar to Jammu today," a traffic department official said here.
"The highway has been fully decongested as all traffic from Jammu to Srinagar was cleared on Monday with all the Kashmir Valley-bound vehicles crossing the Jawahar Tunnel safely."
After remaining closed for seven days until February 12, the partial restoration of the highway has stabilised the supply of essentials to the landlocked valley.
"The highway is open for one-way traffic and vehicles will be allowed to move from Srinagar to Jammu today," a traffic department official said here.
"The highway has been fully decongested as all traffic from Jammu to Srinagar was cleared on Monday with all the Kashmir Valley-bound vehicles crossing the Jawahar Tunnel safely."
After remaining closed for seven days until February 12, the partial restoration of the highway has stabilised the supply of essentials to the landlocked valley.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 First Image Leaked Online With Notch-Less Display: Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Developer Issues Statement Following Criticism in India
- Shai Hope: A Budding Great for West Indies
- Update: Ponty Singh’s 19-Year Old Nephew Rams Bentley Bentayga Luxury SUV in Delhi, 1 Killed
- Umpire Brutally Assaulted by Players During a Club Game in New Zealand
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results