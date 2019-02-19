LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
One-Way Traffic With Vehicles Moving From Kashmir Allowed on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

After remaining closed for seven days until February 12, the partial restoration of the highway has stabilised the supply of essentials to the landlocked valley.

IANS

Updated:February 19, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for last few days. (Image: PTI)
Jammu: One-way traffic will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday with vehicles moving only from Srinagar to Jammu.

"The highway is open for one-way traffic and vehicles will be allowed to move from Srinagar to Jammu today," a traffic department official said here.

"The highway has been fully decongested as all traffic from Jammu to Srinagar was cleared on Monday with all the Kashmir Valley-bound vehicles crossing the Jawahar Tunnel safely."

