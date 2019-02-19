One-Way Traffic With Vehicles Moving From Kashmir Allowed on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

One-way traffic will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday with vehicles moving only from Srinagar to Jammu."The highway is open for one-way traffic and vehicles will be allowed to move from Srinagar to Jammu today," a traffic department official said here."The highway has been fully decongested as all traffic from Jammu to Srinagar was cleared on Monday with all the Kashmir Valley-bound vehicles crossing the Jawahar Tunnel safely."After remaining closed for seven days until February 12, the partial restoration of the highway has stabilised the supply of essentials to the landlocked valley.