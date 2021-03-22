One Year of Janta Curfew, and Reality Check: Markets Remain Crowded As People Violate Covid Norms

On March 22, 2020, India observed a 14-hour janta curfew with the coronavirus setting off alarm bells across the country. Looking back, it was an indication of things to follow. Two days later, an unprecedented lockdown was announced in an effort to stop the spread the deadly virus. It continued for 68 days. Then, from June, the government gradually began lifting curbs on businesses, travel and activities. One the one-year anniversary of janta curfew, CNN News 18 did a reality check on Sarojini Nagar Market, one of the most-crowded marketplaces in Delhi.

From panic buying to casual shopping, the contrast was inevitably visible. Covid appropriate measures were hardly paid a heed to and social distancing norms were openly flouted. Masks were put on, only to avoid hefty challans and fines.

According to Omdutt Sharma, market president, Sarojini Nagar, “We’re trying to make the market safe for people. Regular announcements continue and posters have been put up to aware people. Delhi police and NDMC officials also keep a strict check on those entering and shopping without masks. But it is disappointing to see how casual people have become of late.”

“The customers don’t seem to understand, how serious it is. We have to continuously ask them to wear masks. It’s risky for us too. It’s important to realise that losing one person affects 25 others. A year ago, we were all so scared and look at us now! Playing with the lives of others too,” said Janak Dev, a shopkeeper.

Covid cases across the country are on a rise given the laxity and open violation of Covid appropriate protocols. More than 800 cases were recorded in Delhi today.