OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T Latest OxygenOS Update Brings Bug Fixes, March Security Patch

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has released a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T smartphones in India, with Europe, and North America following soon. The new updates for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T were announced in two separate forum posts by a OnePlus staff member. The update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro comes with firmware version 11.0.5.5 for all regions, while the OnePlus 8T update carries firmware version 11.0.8.12 for India and Europe, and version 11.0.8.11 for North America. All the releases bring the March 2021 Android Security Patch Level (SPL) update for the three smartphones. The changelog shows fixes in the OnePlus smartphones’ system, camera, and clock, along with a fix for a OnePlus Share issue that did not allow OnePlus 8 series smartphones to receive files sent by other third-party devices.

The last stable update for the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T was announced back in February. The company usually releases new OxygenOS updates on a bi-monthly basis. While OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T users experience new fixes and updates for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series users are still waiting to get their hands on the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for their smartphones. Following is the changelog mentioned by OnePlus in the community forum posts:

System

Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen

Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging

Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font

Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working

Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language

Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working

Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result

Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen

Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing

Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon

Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera

Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS

OnePlus Share

Fixed the issue that files sent by other third-party devices cannot be received (OnePlus 8 series only)

Clock

Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays