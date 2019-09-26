OnePlus TV Launching Today in India: Here's Everything We Know

OnePlus will be entering a new product segment today with the launch of its brand new OnePlus TV. The company hasn't been very secretive about its new venture and had first announced its plans of making a television set last year. Company CEO Pete Lau had asked fans to name their upcoming TV product, but it was not until August 2019 before he confirmed the name, OnePlus TV. Right after the launch of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, rumours started spreading that the company would launch its first smart TV later in the year. Eventually OnePlus starting teasing some of the features of the upcoming product including the display type, audio capabilities and some of the design elements.

From what we know, the OnePlus TV will be unlike any of the products on the market. It will feature a premium design and substantially slim bezels around the display. The panel will be a 55-inch QLED type with 4K UHD resolution with support for Dolby Vision and we are hopeful that it will also support HDR10. It will also feature a built-in array of 8 speakers which will be capable of producing 50W of audio output and the TV will also bring support for Dolby Atmos. As confirmed by the company, the OnePlus TV will run on Android TV layered with a custom skin from OnePlus to offer a 'unique' experience. The product is also confirmed to get updates for the next three years, which sounds like a great commitment. Specifications of the TV were also leaked earlier this month. It will be powered by a MediaTek MT5670 SoC with Mali-G51 GPU, 3GB RAM and a Gamma Color Magic processor.

Apart from having Google Assistant, which should be a part of the Android TV experience, the TV will also come with support for Amazon Alexa. A recent leak confirmed this feature where certain Skills for the upcoming OnePlus TV were spotted. This means that one would be able to control the TV by giving commands to Alexa.

The remote of the TV was also teased recently, which seems to be heavily inspired by the Apple TV. It is a silver unit with black buttons on top including a D-pad, and dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and the usual set of navigations along with a volume rocker on the side. Apart from that, OnePlus has teased certain design elements of the OnePlus TV. It will have a sleek looking table-top stand while the back of the TV will feature a carbon fiber pattern finish.

The OnePlus TV will launch alongside the OnePlus 7T at an event in New Delhi which is scheduled to begin today at 7PM IST. You can catch the livestream on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel or by heading to this link.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.